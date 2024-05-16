All Steelers

Steelers Named Underdogs For Season Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be underdogs when they visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

Stephen Thompson

Aug 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick (87) blocks against / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring down a brutal 2024 schedule that features a backloaded slate of intradivisional games and playoff teams. Many had hoped that means they would get to ease into the front end of their schedule, but that doesn't appear to be the case, according to oddsmakers.

The Steelers opened as 3-point underdogs on FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks for their season opener against the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The over/under has been set at an even 43.

Both Pittsburgh and Atlanta underwent massive changes this offseason, but the Falcons made the splashier additions of the two sides. They signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a blockbuster contract worth up to $180 million after hiring Raheem Morris to take over as head coach.

Morris is taking over for Arthur Smith, the dismissed head coach of the Falcons that has since found a new job as Steelers offensive coordinator. With Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, a first and second-round pick from 2024 on his offensive line and a host of new wide receivers to work with, Smith will try to kickstart what's been a sluggish attack for the past two seasons and aid an elite defense.

The Steelers made major improvements in an effort to push themselves back into contention for a Super Bowl and the path back to glory starts as underdogs in Atlanta.

