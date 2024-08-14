Is CeeDee Lamb Next for Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting to find out if Brandon Aiyuk will end up on the east coast in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. But with each day that passes, it's becoming less and less certain how this situation will play out.
According to reports, the Steelers and the 49ers have a deal in place, but San Francisco wants to see if Aiyuk will accept their final offer before making a trade. More reports claim that Aiyuk and the 49ers want to get a deal done and that there's a strong chance that will happen.
So, what if it does? What's next for the Steelers? Maybe, it's CeeDee Lamb.
With the Steelers making it clear they want a start wide receiver, and are willing to give up a large contract and a trade to get one, maybe they should call the Dallas Cowboys. Lamb has not reported to training camp and he looks for an extension, and the two sides - Dallas and Lamb - don't appear to be on great terms.
The 49ers wanted to keep Aiyuk, but maybe the Cowboys aren't so hung up on keeping Lamb. Owner Jerry Jones made headlines for comments about his star wideout, saying there was no "urgency" to get a deal done with Lamb.
The Steelers understand what they're willing to give up for a wideout, and how much they're willing to pay in a contract. Maybe neither are what the Cowboys or Lamb are looking for, but maybe both are. Either way, it's worth a phone call to test the waters.
The 25-year-old has three 1,000-yard seasons in the NFL, including 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. He's contributed 32 touchdowns to Dallas's offense in four seasons, with his worst year being his rookie and finishing with 935 yards and five touchdowns.
The Steelers may have their minds set on Aiyuk, but the moment the contract is signed between him and the 49ers, general manager Omar Khan should shift course, and the next stop is Dallas.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more