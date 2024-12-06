Chargers Cut Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Chargers have moved on from a former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, and 2024 fan favorite. The team announced the signing of free agent Laviska Shenault to their practice squad, and with the move, waived Dez Fitzpatrick as a result.
Fitzpatrick, 26, was a fourth-round pick for the Tennessee Titans in 2021 out of Louisville. He spent two seasons in Tennessee, playing in five games, before being released before the 2023 season. After leaving the Titans, he made his way to Pittsburgh, where he spent the whole 2023 season, including several weeks on the active roster. He appeared on one game.
Fitzpatrick competed for a roster spot in Pittsburgh this offseason, and became a fan favorite within a group of wide receivers that had no clear leader outside of George Pickens. With a few big plays in the preseason, Fitzpatrick set himself up for an opportunity, but utlimately failed to make the 53-man roster. From there, he chose to sign with Los Angeles as a member of their practice squad.
The Steelers have a number of wide receivers on their practice squad, making it unlikely they decide to bring back Fitzpatrick. With Brandon Johnson and Jamal Agnew already in the locker room, Pittsburgh probably has their first two options in case they need to elevate another name. And with Scotty Miller being inactive during game days but still on the 53-man team, there seems to be enough options moving forward.
