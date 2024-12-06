Browns Defender Sends Warning to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will battle for the second time in three weeks, with the Browns claiming the first victory of the season. Now, headed back a matchup in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are looking to get their revenge - and Cleveland is looking to play spoilers.
With the Steelers making a playoff push and currently holding the lead in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland wants to bring trouble. Speaking with the media about the Browns being spoiler for Pittsburgh's season, safety Grant Delpit sent a warning to the black and gold.
"If I can’t have it, you can’t have it," Delpit said.
This is already going to be an emotionally charged game between the two AFC North rivals, with plenty of tension already coming from the last matchup. With the game ending as cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver George Pickens were fighting in the back of the endzone, and both players making their thoughts known afterward, the rivalry is hot right now.
"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. The conditions kinda saved them," Pickens said after the first game.
"Fake tough guy," Newsome later tweeted.
It'll only get hotter with Delpit making his words known before kickoff, adding more bulletin board material to the week for Pittsburgh.
