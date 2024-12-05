All Steelers

Steelers Host Former Browns DT

The former third-round pick is now an option for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrates after the Browns beat the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrates after the Browns beat the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers often look into players they had a fascination with coming out of college, and while they didn't get their hands on Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika in 2023 NFL Draft, they may get a shot at him now.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers hosted Ika for a workout prior to their Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Ika, a third-round pick for the Browns in 2023, was waived in August and then signed to their practice squad. He was then cut in October before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was most recently released in late Novemeber.

The 6-foot, 335-pound defensive tackle played 100 snaps in four games as a rookie for the Browns but did not record a stat. Now, in just his second year, he's looking to catch on with a new team, which could be Pittsburgh.

The Steelers typically bring players in throughout the week for workouts due to their current roster needs. Right now, Montravius Adams is dealing with a knee injury and attempting to make his return back from Injured Reserve. But Pittsburgh could use depth behind Keeanu Benton, even if it's not on the active roster.

Ika could be considered an option for the Steelers' practice squad, joining Breiden Fehoko as the reserve nose tackles. This would add another name with big upside to Pittsburgh's locker room, which they've done numerous times this season with names like Terrell Edmunds, C.J. Henderson and Jamal Agnew.

Ika left Pittsburgh without a deal, but for now, his name is still one to watch.

