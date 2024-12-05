Insider: Steelers RB's Price Going Up
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is currently turning in what may be the most all-around efficient season of his career, setting him up nicely for his impending free agency.
At least ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler believes so, writing that Harris has helped himself out thus far and perhaps boosted his standing within the 2025 running back class on the open market.
"One player who has really helped himself is Pittsburgh's Najee Harris," Fowler penned. "He's on pace for nearly 1,200 rushing yards, which would be a career high, and is about to eclipse 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his four seasons. None of his current peers have accomplished that feat. Yes, open-field speed is an issue, but he can dictate the pace in the right offense."
The Steelers, somewhat surprisingly, declined Harris' fifth-year option this past offseason. It would have cost the team just under $7 million in 2025, and it's a decision that they may come to regret given how well he's played under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Through 12 games, Harris has posted 824 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while adding 249 yards on 29 receptions. The 26-year-old is averaging four yards per carry for just his second time after also doing so in 2023, and his 8.6 yards per catch is far and away the highest tally of his career.
A first-round pick out of Alabama in 2021, Harris is a true workhorse out of the backfield. He is second only to fellow alum Derrick Henry in carries since entering the league with 1,041, all while recording the fifth-most yards (4,093) at the position over that timeframe.
Pittsburgh has a lot of other contract situations to sort out on the offenside of the ball once the season ends, from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to Jaylen Warren and George Pickens. No matter if it keeps Harris around or not, however, he's in line for a nice pay day in the coming months.
