Chargers QB Injured, Status Uncertain for Steelers Game
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was injured in the team's win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, casting doubt on his status against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Herbert stepped up in the pocket and was dragged down by Carolina edge rusher DJ Johnson while defensive tackle Jayden Peevy fell on top of him.
Herbert was slow to get up before heading to the medical tent with an apparent lower-body injury. Because the play resulted in a fourth down, he returned for Los Angeles' following series and did not miss a snap for the remainder of the contest.
During his postgame press conference, Herbert told reporters that he received X-rays after the game and was sore after being rolled up on, though he won't know any additional information about his availability moving forward until the work week begins.
"I must've just got rolled up," Herbert said. "Big pile, got rolled up. Walked off, was a little sore, taped it up, went in and got X-rays. I'll know more in the next couple of days, but was able to finish the game and keep moving around on it."
Herbert was seen walking with a noticeable limp while returning to the Chargers' locker room after closing out the win over the Panthers.
Los Angeles is currently 2-0 for the first time since 2012 after also defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Herbert has posted 274 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 46 attempts through the air thus far.
If he cannot play in Pittsburgh, backup Easton Stick will likely get the nod for the Chargers. The six-year veteran has made four starts in his career, all of which came last season, and went 0-4 in those outings with 950 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
