Steelers TE Shares Special Touchdown Celebration
PITTSBURGH -- It was a special day for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington. The team earned a 13-6 victory over the Denver Broncos, improving their record to 2-0 to begin the season. The second-year player also hauled in his first career receiving touchdown on a beautiful back-shoulder pass from Justin Fields in the first quarter of Week 2.
The Steelers got the victory in Denver in large part due to the play of Washington. The mammoth TE can be a difference maker in Pittsburgh due to his size and strength. Already an incredible run blocker, Washington showed off another dangerous aspect of his game against the Broncos. Asked how it felt to find the endzone, Washington didn't hold back.
"It was definitely an amazing feeling," he said following the game.
Even more special was that Washington was able to use a his touchdown celebration to show love to his family. Speaking with the media after the win, he gave some details behind why he chose to salute as a celebration.
"I saluted for my brother." he said. "He's serving right now, in (Washington) D.C. So I just told him, first touchdown, that's what I'm gonna do."
The 23 year-old is hoping this is the first of many opportunities to honor his brother's military service. The Steelers are still finding their way on offense, but through their second week of the season it's clear that they are trying to incorporate more of their arsenal. From spreading the ball around to wide receivers like George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Van Jefferson, to finding both of himself and fellow TE Pat Freiermuth receiving frequent targets, the Steelers' are trying to become a well-rounded offensive attack. It's not there yet, but Washington's presence and versatility could certainly help get them there.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more