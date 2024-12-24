Chiefs Could Suffer Huge Blow Before Steelers Game
The Kansas City Chiefs have put out their final injury report ahead of their Christmas Day showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas City listed defensive back Chamarri Conner (concussion) and offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) as out while defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) were listed as questionable.
Jones went down with his injury in the fourth quarter of the team's win over the Houston Texans last Saturday. The 30-year-old registered as a non-participant on both Sunday and Monday before upgrading to limited today.
A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who has been instrumental in all three of the Chiefs' three Super Bowl championships since 2019, losing Jones would be a huge loss for one of the best defenses in the league. He's started all 15 games this season and logged five sacks to go with nine tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Taylor has also started every contest of the year for Kansas City. His injury was characterized as a strain, which occurred in the third quarter versus the Texans and forced him to miss the remainder of the game.
The 27-year-old has never missed a game across his six-year career, though there appears to be a chance that his streak will come to an end tomorrow.
With Taylor's availability up in the air, Humphries' confirmed absence means that the Chiefs could potentially have to turn to backups at both tackle spots.
Wanya Morris has appeared in every game in 2024, starting 10 of them, and is the logical choice to replace Humphries at left tackle. If Taylor cannot go, second-round rookie Kingsley Suamataia would become the leading candidate to step into his place at right tackle.
Conner sustained his injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 and did not play against Houston, making it a multi-week absence for the 24-year-old.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!