Texans Claim Former Steelers WR
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans claimed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Monday afternoon, who was cut by the Baltimore Ravens last Friday following a tumultuous stint with the team.
Johnson will now join his third team of the current campaign and his fourth over the past calendar year. The Texans have lost Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to season-ending injuries, so Johnson could step into a role rather quickly.
The Texans will face Baltimore on Christmas Day, which could add an interesting wrinkle to the contest.
The Steelers drafted Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Toledo, and he went on to spend five years with the organization. During that period, he accumulated 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns on 391 receptions across 77 contests (67 starts).
Entering the final year of his contract before reaching free agency, the 2021 Pro Bowler was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. In return, Pittsburgh received a package including cornerback Donte Jackson, whose own deal was also expiring, and a 2024 sixth-round pick that was used on defensive tackle Logan Lee.
Johnson became the top weapon for Panthers quarterbacks Bryce Young and Andy Dalton, earning 58 targets and 30 catches over seven games while posting 357 yards with three touchdowns.
One of the premier receiving options available ahead of this year's trade deadline, the Ravens threw their hat in the ring and beat out other interested teams for his services. The return was notably light for Carolina, however, as they collected a 2025 fifth-rounder in exchange for Johnson and a 2025 sixth-rounder.
He never got settled with Baltimore, registering just one catch for six yards over 40 snaps. Johnson let his frustration get the best of him as well, resulting in a suspension after refusing to enter the team's Week 13 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Johnson was also excused from team activities ahead of the Ravens' Week 16 meeting with the Steelers, foreshadowing his eventual release.
Now, he will have a chance to help out the AFC South champions in Houston and potentially recoup some value before hitting the open market in the offseason.
