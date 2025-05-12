Former WR '100 Percent' Knows Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers. They're confident they'll eventually land him and have remained optimistic about their quarterback plan the entire time, but nothing is guaranteed - unless you ask Keyshawn Johnson.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver believes he knows, for certain, what Aaron Rodgers is going to do this offseason. And he even believes he knows by when.
Speaking on Speak, Johnson said he thinks the Steelers are going to land Rodgers this spring.
"He's going 100%," Johnson told his co-hosts. "Do you think that Aaron Rodgers wants to hold them hostage and then leave them standing at the alter? I don't."
Johnson doesn't see Pittsburgh waiting much longer. Re-instating a belief shared by several Steelers reporters, including Steelers On SI, Johnson thinks Rodgers will be in the building, and on the practice field the next time the team re-groups.
"I believe he will be at OTAs," Johnson said.
Organized Team Activities (OTAs) start May 27 and are not mandatory. Several veterans miss them each offseason, especially those dealing with contract negotiations. A 41-year-old quarterback would not be a high candidate to attend, but there's a growing belief he will be on the field with his new teammates before the end of the month.
Rodgers has been dealing with off-the-field circumstances and shared that he is solely focused on that for the time being. Therefore, he was not able to commit to a team at the time.
During the NFL Draft, both head coach Mike Tomlin and Team President Art Rooney II hinted that Rodgers could be on his way to Pittsburgh this season, telling fans to stay positive.
“He does want to come here," Rooney said during the NFL Draft, "so I do think we may get word soon."
The decision may be on the horizon, and if you ask Johnson, it's practically a done deal at this point.
