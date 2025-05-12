Browns Sign Former Steelers Defender
A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety will remain in the AFC North for the 2025 season.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Damontae Kazee has signed with the Cleveland Browns.
He'll essentially swap roles with Juan Thornhill, who spent the past two years with Cleveland before agreeing to a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in March.
Kazee first joined the Steelers as a free agent ahead of the 2022 campaign. He appeared in nine games that year after first sustaining a forearm injury and then being suspended for three contests due to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy. Kazee closed out the season by posting 20 tackles and two interceptions before re-upping with the team on a two-year extension.
In 2023, he played in 14 games and logged 61 tackles to go alongside two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Kazee did not suit up for the final three regular season contests of the year due to a suspension following a hit to the head of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 15.
This past season, Kazee appeared in 15 games and came away with an interception as well as 31 tackles.
He began his career with the Atlanta Falcons as a fifth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2017. He remained with the team through 2020 before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.
