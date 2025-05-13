Steelers Potential CB Target Reveals Signing Timeline
One of the top remaining free agents in former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who may still pique the Pittsburgh Steelers' interest, may not sign over the coming months.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Samuel underwent neck surgery in April and has another checkup in July. He likely won't consider joining a team until after that time passes, however, meaning news about his next destination is not imminent.
The 25-year-old sustained what was described as a shoulder injury early in the season, landing him on the reserve/injured list in Week 6. Samuel wouldn't return from that point forward, limiting him to four games.
Towards the end of the year, he likened the injury to having stingers in both shoulders. Samuel also revealed that it's related to a condition he's had since birth, though he neglected to go into any further specifics while stating that he wasn't worried about it affecting his career longterm.
A second-round pick out of Florida State in 2021, Samuel has appeared in 50 games while starting 47 of them. He logged two interceptions in each of his first three campaigns while also posting 163 tackles over that stretch.
Additionally, Samuel has allowed a total of 154 completions on 259 targets in coverage for 2,009 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.
He is the son of fellow cornerback Asante Samuel, a two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler who played for the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons during his 11-year career.
The Steelers addressed the position at the beginning of free agency by signing Darius Slay and Brandin Echols to one- and two-year deals, respectively, though they could potentially still use another option there after only coming away with Central Michigan's Donte Kent in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Samuel's fit with Pittsburgh hinges on his health and price point, but perhaps he'll become a name worth watching down the line.
