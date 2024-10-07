Cowboys Defender Roasts Steelers' George Pickens After Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game in heartbreaking fashion, surrendering a last-minute touchdown to the Dallas Cowboys and suffering defeat. After starting out 3-0, the Steelers now sit 3-2 after week 5 of the NFL season.
This Steelers loss was marked by the noticeable absence of top wide receiver George Pickens. He was rendered ineffective by the Cowboys' secondary, hauling in just three catches for a disappointing 26 receiving yards. What was supposed to be a breakout season for Pickens is turning into a frustrating skid, and Cowboys' defensive back Jourdan Lewis added insult to injury post game.
Pickens and Lewis battled throughout the game, with the DB frequently shadowing the Steelers' number one option. Following the game, a video clip surfaced of Lewis giving his unfiltered thoughts on Pickens and the Steelers' passing offense. He was anything but kind in his remarks, stating that "Pittsburgh need a receiver," because Pickens is "weak." Cowboys reporter Bobby Belt shared video of Lewis as he made his way back to the locker room.
Through five games, Pickens is on an underwhelming pace despite being the team's leading receiver statistically. He has just 20 receptions on 29 targets for 284 receiving yards. He has just one game this season with more than 100 yards in the air and has failed to find the end zone. While the Steelers view Pickens as their top offensive playmaker, Jourdan Lewis and the Cowboys seemed unimpressed.
Pickens is not the only Steelers wide receiver struggling to make an impact. The Steelers have four passing touchdowns so far this season, and just one of them has gone to a receiver. The others have been to tight ends or come on the ground.
The Steelers are having trouble again this season establishing a passing identity and their number one receiver is struggling because of it. Now at 3-2 and losing their early dominance over the division, the team's passing game and their top receiver appear weaker than ever.
