Steelers LB Nick Herbig Injured vs. Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Nick Herbig left the team's Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury.
Herbig beat Cowboys left tackle Tyler Smith, who moved to the position after rookie Tyler Guyton left with his own injury earlier in the game, and brought Dak Prescott to the ground shortly after he let go of a throw to Jake Ferguson.
Herbig was laboring as he left the field and immediately headed for the blue medical tent while being assisted by trainers and team personnel. He remained there for an extended period of time before walking gingerly back to the locker room.
He has initially been ruled questionable to return. Herbig also suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts, which limited his participation in practice early in the week.
He recorded two total tackles and half a sack before leaving the contest.
Pittsburgh's depth at outside linebacker will continue to be tested following Herbig's injury. With Alex Highsmith also out due to a groin injury, the Steelers are running thin at the position opposite T.J. Watt.
Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely provide an update on Herbig's status during his postgame press conference.
