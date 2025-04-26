Deion Sanders Reacts to Shedeur Sanders Draft Slide
The NFL Draft is entering its fifth round, and no team has selected Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Pittsburgh Steelers were among the list of teams who may have had an interest in Sanders, but through 138 picks, he’s still available for selection.
Sanders has been the center of attention for most of the draft at this point as he was expected to go in the first round to a quarterback-hungry team like the Steelers. With the fifth round underway, the Sanders family is hopeful a team will come around, but time is wearing thin.
Many theories have started to go around that teams are avoiding the top-rated quarterback to avoid his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Deion has been Shedeur’s head coach at Colorado for the last two seasons and consistently carries a media frenzy with him.
The cameras were rolling as Deion and Shedeur talked about Shedeur’s exponential slide in the draft.
“I trust God,” Deion started, before Shedeur jumped in.
“This ain’t God,” Shedeur said laughing. “This the Devil.”
Many pundits believed Sanders would be taken 21st overall by the Steelers, including the Sanders family. Shilo, Shedeur’s brother who is also available in the draft, referenced the 21st pick with his own comment.
“It wasn’t cute after 21,” Shilo said. “That was the final straw.”
The Sanders family truly expected Shedeur to be a first round pick, and at least in Shilo’s case, believed 21 would be as far as he slid.
Five quarterbacks have been selected as the fifth round kicks off and Shedeur continues to wait, despite being the second-ranked QB available, according to NFL scouting.
“This is just unexplainable,” Shedeur said.
The Sanders family is clearly shocked as well over half of the 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone and Shedeur still hasn’t gotten a call. He led the Big 12 in pass attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns, and has NFL-level talent, but teams continue to look the other direction.
The Cleveland Browns officially selected Shedeur in the fifth round, 144th overall.
