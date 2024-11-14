DeShon Elliott Invites Ravens CB to Retire With Steelers
Safety DeShon Elliott has been vocal about how much he's enjoyed his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he's now attempting to spread that feeling around.
In a guest appearance on Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's Punch Line Podcast, Elliott spoke about the incredible support the Steelers have received from their fans, in addition to stating that he'd love to retire with the team while bringing Humphrey along for the ride somewhere down the line.
"Every away game we've had, they are there," Elliott said. "It's 60/40 every away game we've been to. It's crazy, I've never seen it before, so the fans are wild, you know. Honestly, in God's name, hopefully I'm here until I retire. I would love to play here. So, hey, you had your chance. If at the end of your career you ever decide to come over ..."
Humphrey put an end to that conversation quickly, cutting off Elliott while changing the topic and not entertaining that possibility for even a brief second, as expected. The three-time Pro Bowler still has two years left on his contract with the Ravens, and talking about joining arguably their biggest rival would never be a good look, especially when the teams are set to face each other this week.
The two players were teammates in Baltimore from 2018 to 2021, as Humphrey was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft while Elliott was a sixth-round pick the following year.
Elliott left the Ravens for the Detroit Lions in 2022 and later found his way to the Miami Dolphins in 2023 before signing a two-year deal worth $6 million with the Steelers this past offseason.
The 27-year-old has already returned complete value on that agreement, posting a team-high 64 tackles on the year while starting all nine games thus far.
Humphrey jokingly called Elliott a "full-blown traitor" for joining Pittsburgh, though the latter set the record straight by revealing that Baltimore chose not to bring him back once he hit free agency, presenting a similar story to that of linebacker Patrick Queen.
Elliott isn't dwelling on the past, however, making it clear that he loves being a Steeler and everything that comes with that title.
"I do love Pittsburgh," Elliott said. "I love the mentality, I love when I first got out here and I got out of that tunnel and you see the yellow bridges everywhere, and then as you go over that bridge, you see the stadium. You get to the facility and it's a winning culture, it reminds me a lot of Baltimore as well. There's championship DNA, working hard, gritty, very detailed."
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!