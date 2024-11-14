Texans Release Former Steelers CB
Amidst a roster shuffle on the Houston Texans' practice squad, the team announced that they have released former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Desmond King II.
King's stint in Pittsburgh was brief, having officially signed to the active roster on Aug. 31, 2023, after being cut by Houston. He played a combined 16 snaps for it between Weeks 3 and 5 last season, though 15 of them came on special teams.
The 29-year-old was later let go on Oct. 18, 2023, once the Steelers brought in rookie cornerback Darius Rush from the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.
King remained unsigned for about a month until the Texans came calling and added him to their practice squad on Nov. 20, 2023. He joined the 53-man roster just over a week later and would appear in each of the team's last seven contests of the year, starting three of them while taking a total of 364 reps.
As Houston's primary slot corner, he also saw the field for 100 snaps across its two playoff games against a pair of AFC North foes in the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
King signed a one-year extension with the Texans worth $1.8 million this past offseason before being released at final roster cuts once again on Aug. 27. He didn't find a new home and thus earned a spot on their practice squad before Houston cut bait on Tuesday.
King began his NFL career as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He spent parts of four years and 53 games with the team, even earning All-Pro honors in 2018, though he was dealt to the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2020 campaign.
The Iowa product took part in nine contests for Tennessee that year before joining Houston in free agency for his first go-around with the team in March 2021, which lasted 33 games.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!