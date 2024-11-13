Ravens Disrespect Fueling Steelers LB
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen spent four years on the other side of a fierce AFC North rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens, but their decision to not offer him a contract as he hit free agency struck a chord with him as the two teams prepare for a Week 11 matchup.
"I wasn't wanted back," Queen said. "I didn't get an offer back. It's definitely kind of upsetting, being there for four years, the bond that you grow with your teammates. At the end of the day, the first few months, you definitely go through those feelings. Now, after playing games, you just go by, you just want to win games. You want to win with your teammates, your new teammates. You want to bond with those guys. Everything you do is for the organization that you're in now. Like I said, I will have feelings obviously, anyone in my position would this week. Just take it one day at a time and whatever happens, happens."
He also revealed that he has not spoken to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh or general manager Eric DeCosta since joining the Steelers.
Queen, after winning a national championship at LSU, was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by Baltimore. The 25-year-old never missed a single game as a Raven while starting 67 times for the team, racking up 454 tackles, 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles along the way.
After being named a Pro Bowler and second-team All Pro in 2023, Queen inked a three-year deal worth $41 million with Pittsburgh back in March.
He's second on the Steelers in tackles this season with 62 while starting all nine contests thus far and acting as nothing but an ambassador and leader for the team.
Queen is thrilled to have ended up in Pittsburgh, and he can make his former employers pay with a big day at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
