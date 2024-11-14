Dolphins CB Blasts Steelers DB DeShon Elliott
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott is under fire after sharing his - maybe too honest - thoughts on the Miami Dolphins.
During an interview on Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's podcast, 'The Punchline,' Elliott called the 2023 Dolphins "soft," saying he's thankful to be on the Steelers and able to play in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry with an edge this season.
"There were some guys who were tough, but the majority of the [Dolphins] were not mentally tough individuals," Elliott said. "So to be on a [Steelers] team with a full team of mentally tough guys going against a mentally tough team. ... this is going to be fun."
The interview made waves across the internet and eventually found itself in Miami, where Dolphins players were asked about the comments. Most shared their respect for Elliott while saying they are focused on this season.
""I am supremely only concerned with the 2024 Dolphins, for sure," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "I think that every team’s ability to be mentally tough in the NFL season is definitely tried, and I think case in point some of the stuff that we’ve been going through. I think our team played a tough fought game the last three weeks and ended up finding a way to win this past week. I think that’s not the easiest thing to do and I’m just worried about this year’s team. You said on a podcast? Cool podcast."
Then, Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou was asked, but instead of sticking to the script, he sent a firey message back toward Elliott about his words.
"He’s not here for a reason, obviously. I don’t know why he would go on a podcast and say anything crazy like that," Kohou said. "If that’s how he feels, that’s how he feels. He could have went on the podcast and said what he wanted to say without trying to throw shots at us. I feel like, when he leaves the Steelers and goes to another team, he’ll probably do the same thing. I got no respect for it. I didn’t think DeShon was the toughest guy."
Elliott has turned into an up-and-coming star in Pittsburgh, but if the two teams find themselves facing off in the postseason this year, the Dolphins have some extra bulletin board material.
For now, things in Pittsburgh doesn't seem focused on Elliott, but rather the rivalry game ahead. With Miami responding, that could change.
