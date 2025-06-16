Steelers Coach Reveals Past Injury for Rising Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rising star in offensive center Zach Frazier. And during his rookie campaign, he made plenty of noise with his instant impact and quick adaptation to the NFL game.
But at the end of his rookie season, Frazier was dealing with an injury. Offensive line coach Pat Meyer revealed during minicamp interviews that last season, the second-round pick was battling an ankle injury for the last quarter of the season.
"These guys are getting banged up on every play." Meyer said. "I know down the end, like I think Zach [Frazier] had an ankle for the last four or five weeks. It’s stuff that you’re gonna deal with."
Frazier missed just two games last season as he worked through the ankle injury. He was seen in a boot and using a scooter at the training facility, but always remaind confident the injury would be something he could be back on the field from. He was able to, and finished the season as one of the team's fastest rising stars.
This year, Frazier joins 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu and fourth-round pick Mason McCormick as three of the team's five offensive line starters. Former first-round pick Broderick Jones and veteran Isaac Seumalo will round out the group heading into the year.
Behind Frazier, the Steelers offensive line looks to take a step forward. A lot of their success will depend on health and Frazier, McCormick and Fautanu missed time last season with injuries, and Seumalo and Jones were battling through ailments during the season.
Now, Frazier is expected to be fully healthy and ready for his new leadership role.
