Details Emerge From Steelers' Shedeur Sanders Meeting
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Shedeur Sanders crossed an important box off in their pre-draft scouting process when the Colorado quarterback came to Pittsburgh for a top-30 visit. Now, roughly a week from the NFL Draft, details on that meeting have emerged.
ESPN's Peter Schrager pulled back the curtain on the meeting a little more than what was already known. The two sides met for several hours, which Schrager says is about five, and discussed probably everything from football to family to being a first-round quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Schrager also let it be known that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was in the building, and along with meeting his potential future play-caller, he always checked out most of the facility and those within it.
"He had a really good meeting with the Pittsburgh last week, and that lasted like five hours,” Schrager said. “He met with Arthur Smith. He met with Mike Tomlin. He went around the facility. That, to me, seems like a good backstop. If worse comes to worse for Sheduer, 21 would be a really nice place for him to go. It would be a really good situation considering the weapons, the organization, the culture, the city."
When Sanders left the meeting with the Steelers, he appeared on several podcasts to discuss the visit. During his interview with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show, Sanders said he sees similarities in Mike Tomlin and his father/coach, Deion Sanders.
"You understand the mindset and why they win a lot," Sanders said. “You see how [Tomlin] is as a person and the values the team has. What he preaches from his staff down is similar to my dad."
The Steelers could be the landing spot for Sanders this spring, but it won't come without competition. The New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants all pick ahead of Pittsburgh and have shown interest in Sanders. All could be on the radar to select him, but if they don't, there's a growing belief he could end up in black and gold.
