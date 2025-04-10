Sheduer Sanders Makes Eye-Catching Steelers Comparison
PITTSBURGH -- Shedeur Sanders spent the day with the Pittsburgh Steelers, visiting the team for a pre-draft visit prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. The news was big as the top quarterback prospect is now offiicially on the board as a candidate for the black and gold, but recapping the day afterward, Sanders made a comment that is going to stick with fans.
Speaking on the Up and Adams Show, Sanders compared head coach Mike Tomlin to his father and current coach, Deion Sanders.
"I understand the mindset and why they win a lot," Sanders said. "Just how he is as a person. The values that the team has. And what he preaches from the top down is similar like my dad."
Sanders said that the visit grade wise was a "10" and that talking football and "getting to know each other" was his favorit part of the visit.
It's unknown if Sanders is going to make his way down to 21 this draft cycle. He's been projected to land anywhere from No. 2 to the end of the first round. If he does slide to Pittsburgh, it's difficult to come up with a scenario where they also pass on him.
As for the similarities in Mike Tomlin and Deion Sanders, it's probably a good thing that Sanders sees that. Having a quarterback who was able to grow under Deion means if the coaches are alike, the quarterback success might be as well.
The Steelers have met with Sanders at the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and now in Pittsburgh. They've spent time scouting plenty of quarterbacks in this NFL Draft class, making it clear that they have some intention of adding a rookie.
Sanders might top their list, and if he somehow falls to 21, this meeting may help them assure themselves that he's Steelers material.
