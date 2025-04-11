Shedeur Sanders Warns NFL Teams After Steelers Visit
Fresh off his top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders set the record straight on his demeanor and how he carries himself when meeting with teams ahead of the NFL Draft.
"I think it's just something that you should just get to the source and get to the point," Sanders said during an interview on NFL Network's "The Insiders". "When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel. Some of them get offended, some of them like it, some don't. Makes some people uncomfortable, some people invite that. They know what kind of person, what type of player they're gonna get out of me."
Sanders is all but a lock to go in the first round later this month, though he doesn't have a ton of helium.
Once expected to fly off the board within the top-three picks, the chances of the 23-year-old sliding on draft day have seemingly risen recently.
He has always drawn heaps of media attention throughout his career given his dad, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was his head coach at both Jackson State and Colorado, simultaneously aiding and hampering his public perception to a certain extent.
Despite winning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards this past season after throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Sanders has been criticized for his lack of mobility and tendency to pat the ball before throwing among other perceived issues.
He takes those assessments in jest, however, believing that his past performance speaks for itself.
"It's just funny to see what they come up with next," Sanders said. "At first it was 'his arm isn't strong.' I had a lot of touchdowns in my college career. Then it was I pat the ball. That wasn't a thing before Pro Day was it? I don't get in trouble off the field, so it's kinda hard for them to create some storylines for the media."
Pittsburgh would still need a long-term starter even if it were to sign Aaron Rodgers, and while selecting a quarterback on Day 1 likely wasn't in its prior plans, the value Sanders would present if he's available when the team is on the clock may be too good to pass up.
