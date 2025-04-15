Steelers Add Another Star RB to Radar
The Pittsburgh Steelers have just about cornered the market on pre-draft visits for the top running backs in this year's class.
Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson is in the South Side at Pittsburgh's facility today alongside UCF's RJ Harvey.
Amongst a rather strong crop of players at the position, Henderson slots in near the top after an illustruous career with the Buckeyes.
He burst onto the scene as a true freshman during the 2021 campaign, accumulating 1,248 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 attempts as well as 27 receptions for 312 yards and four scores across 13 games while playing alongside the likes of C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Henderson took a significant step back in 2022 while battling a foot injury, however, as he racked up 571 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in eight contests.
His 2023 season was a positive development, as Henderson went for 926 rushing yards and 11 scores to go with 19 catches for 229 yards.
In his final year at Ohio State, he formed a lethal one-two punch with Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins in the backfield as the Buckeyes won their first national title in a decade.
When it was all said and done, Henderson recorded 1,016 yards and 10 scores on 144 carries while tacking on 284 yards and a touchdown through the air in 2024.
Pittsburgh held a formal meeting with him at the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.
Henderson is a well-rounded back who can make an impact both in the running and passing game, though there are some questions about his vision. If the Steelers are determined to land him, they'll likely have to do so on Day 2 despite not currently owning a second-round pick.
