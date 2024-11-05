Details Emerge on Steelers Trade for Preston Smith
The Pittsburgh Steelers completed another trade on deadline day, this time acquiring pass rusher Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers.
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that Pittsburgh gave up a 2025 seventh-rounder for Smith's services, making it a relatively low-risk deal for the Steelers.
The 31-year-old veteran is under contract for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons after signing a four-year, $52.5 million extension with Green Bay in March 2022. The caveat, though, is that the Steelers can release Smith after this year and save money against the cap due to the fact that his future salary is non-guaranteed.
In nine games for the Packers this season, in which he's played a total of 308 defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, Smith put up 10 pressures and 2.5 sacks to go with 19 total tackles.
Across his entire stint in Green Bay, which began in 2019 and lasted over parts of six campaigns, Smith recorded 44 sacks and six forced fumbles in 91 games (88 starts).
He began his career with the Washington Commanders franchise, whom drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Smith spent four years with the team, during which tallied 24.5 sacks, before bolting for the Packers in free agency.
Now, he will team up with the trio of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig with Pittsburgh as yet another feared edge rusher who brings plenty of experience to the table.
Smith also joins Mike Williams as Pittsburgh's two deadline additions, the latter of whom was brought in from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder. The Steelers addressed two areas of need and filled them with proven commodities that should simultaneously raise the team's ceiling and floor as they look to make a playoff push.
Pittsburgh will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 10, who landed their own star at the deadline in cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!