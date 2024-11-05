Steelers Opponent Pulls Off Blockbuster Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Washington Commanders in Week 10 and will now have a steeper challenge when they do. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington has agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints for All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
The Commanders were expected to pursue the cornerback market during the deadline, and have now pulled off their trade. He'll meet the Steelers in Week 10 as he takes on George Pickens and company.
The Commanders reportedly sent a third-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for Lattimore.
The 28-year-old has 15 career interceptions since being selected 11th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his first game with Washington, if he does play in Week 10, will come against the Steelers, who are also expected to make a move.
Pittsburgh is seeking a wide receiver trade, meaning Lattimore could line up across from the Steelers' new weapon in his first game for the Commanders. He'll also have a lofty role of shutting down Pickens with Russell Wilson rolling at quarterback.
The Steelers will look to keep their winning streak alive as they return from the bye week. It's the second time this season they'll be the first team to face a newly-acquired player via trade. The first came against Davante Adams when he was traded to the New York Jets.
