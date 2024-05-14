All Steelers

Bears Coach Slams Steelers QB Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback got some harsh criticism from a former coach.

Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes for a / Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't spend much to get Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears, but they still believe he could develop into something bigger than what he's been in the NFL.

Not everyone has faith, though. One of his former coaches, speaking with Tyler Dune of Go Long TD, had few good things to say about Fields's game. In fact, he labeled it as "bad football."

"When you watch him, watch his eyes. He tries to see the whole thing and doesn’t see anything. His eyes are all over the place, and it’s just really hard to watch," the unnamed coach said. "It’s just bad football."

Fields is 10-28 as a starter in the NFL but has gone through three offensive coordinators in three seasons and two head coaches during that time. Chicago moved on when they decided to select Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, sending Fields to Pittsburgh for a conditional sixth-round selection in 2025.

Fields is expected to sit behind Russell Wilson in 2024, developing his game while learning from a Super Bowl champion and multiple-time Pro Bowler. Heading into their first year with Fields on the roster, the Steelers have a lot of faith - even if one of his former coaches doesn't.

