Steelers WR Named Rookie of the Year Sleeper
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a sleeper pick to win 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the year on their roster in third-round pick Roman Wilson.
FanDuel Sportsbook is the most optimistic about Wilson's odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but even they have the Steelers rookie at just +7,500 odds to take home the award (DraftKings, BetMGM, and BetRivers have his odds at +8,000).
Leading the pack are some obvious names - Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison, JJ McCarthy and Malik Nabers, among others. They're all virtual locks to start right away after being taken in the top 10 by their respective teams. Wilson also figures to be a Week 1 starter for the Steelers, but his college pedigree lags behind some of the biggest names from the 2024 draft.
Wilson caught just 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns for Michigan in 2023 but unlike some of the other players with identical odds (Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix, Cincinnati wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum and Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley), Wilson will play a major role in the Steelers, barring a surprising, massive addition at wideout during the remainder of the offseason. And he'll get to play with an experienced NFL quarterback in Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, unlike many of the other rookie receivers entering the league right now.
Wilson has long odds but a path to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year is still clear for one member of the Steelers' 2024 draft class.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Bears Coach Slams Steelers QB Justin Fields
- Steelers Urged to Trade for Titans WR
- Russell Wilson Drawing Antonio Brown Comparisons
- Expert Believes Two Steelers Will Have Immediate Impact
- Steelers Add Veteran CB, Surprising Camp Takeaways