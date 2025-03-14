Lions Sign Former Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen has found a new home in the NFL, signing with the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Allen leaves Pittsburgh after one season, joining Detroit with an opportunity at a backup role.
The Steelers signed Allen last offseason during the Annual League Meetings. He became the team's third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and provided use as a primary backup during multiple occassions when both Wilson and Fields were dealing with injuries.
He finished the season throwing one pass, and completing it. It'll now likely be his one and only regular season pass with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Allen now has an opportunity to back up Jared Goff in Detroit. With Teddy Bridgewater being a free agent, the team's backup currently is Hendon Hooker. Allen will likely have his shot to compete against Hooker for the No. 2 job, with a spot as the No. 3 being on the table as well.
The 29-year-old has played in 31 games throughout his NFL career, including 19 starts. He holds a 7-12 record through seven seasons, throwing for 4,753 yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He's completed 62.7% of his passes throughout his career.
