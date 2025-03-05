DK Metcalf Becomes Available for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new shot at a player they were reportedly interested in last offseason. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks have granted wide receiver DK Metcalf the ability to seek a trade, and the All-Pro is looking for a new home.
The Steelers were a team to watch for Metcalf last offseason as they pursued a trade for a wide receiver. Ultimately, no one came off the board and the Steelers went into the season with George Pickens and Calvin Austin as their leading wideouts.
This spring, they're looking to make a splash, and Metcalf becoming available could be the first domino to fall that leads Pittsburgh to make a big move.
The 27 year old has earned two spots in the Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro selection throughout his career. The former first-round pick's worst season came as a rookie when he recorded 900 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Since then, he's talied three 1,000-yard campaigns and has never had less than five touchdowns.
Compensation for Metcalf is likely a first-round pick for any team. Pittsburgh, who is searching for a wideout, could be willing to pay that premium and send their 21st pick to Seattle in exchange for a No. 1 wide receiver.
They'd also be taking on the final year of his contract where he's set to take on a $31.8 million cap hit. The team would likely ink him to a contract extension with a trade.
Look for the Steelers to be named a landing spot for Metcalf, and depending on how quickly they're looking to move this offseason, he could be a candidate they approach to try and pull off something big.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!