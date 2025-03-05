Steelers Avoid J.J. Watt, Bengals Signing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will avoid having to face J.J. Watt twice a year as a close call has ended near the beginning of free agency.
For those who do not know, Watt was involved in a friendly bet with the goalie of Burnley F.C. James Trafford. Trafford, a Cincinnati Bengals fan, bet Watt that if he did not allow a goal all season, the future Hall of Famer would join his beloved team.
That bet lasted months as Trafford and Burnley F.C. kept Watt on his toes as a possible member of the Bengals. But in a victory over Cardiff City, Trafford allowed a goal, ending the wager, but still securing a 2-1 win.
Watt quickly responded, letting everyone know his run with Cincinnati has come to an end.
"Cincinnati, that was a fun ride," Watt wrote on X. "Hope you enjoyed getting to know a bit about Burnley & our squad.
"What an unbelievable run for Traff & the boys. An improbable bond formed from across the pond. Bengals fans are welcome on Turf Moor any time."
As for the Steelers, they probably don't think about the possibility of Watt returning to the NFL much these days. Instead, they're focused on trying to sign his brother, T.J., to a new extension that likely comes at about $35 million per season.
And if they can't get Watt to Pittsburgh to put on a uniform, at least they know he's not joining their AFC North rival.
