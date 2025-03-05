Steelers Get Potential Justin Fields Price - And It's Very Cheap
The clock is ticking for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they attempt to lock up Justin Fields ahead of free agency with the legal tampering period slated to commence on March 10.
As one of the top quarterbacks available this offseason, a robust market and group of suitors should form around Fields if he doesn't agree to a new deal with the Steelers in the coming days.
With that being said, however, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer doesn't believe signing the 26-year-old will require an outlandish amount of money, instead predicting that he'll net a contract in the range of the one-year, $10 million pact Sam Darnold landed with the Minnesota Vikings last March.
"Speaking of the Steelers, this is, of course, a big week for Pittsburgh to try to get Justin Fields re-signed," Breer wrote. "He’ll have options elsewhere—one team would be the New York Jets, and I wouldn’t be stunned to see Indy throw its hat in the ring—if he gets to the market.
"I think he has a shot to get a deal like Sam Darnold got with the Minnesota Vikings last year."
The Vikings' agreement with Darnold worked out rather well despite a disappointing finish this past season. He's in line for a substantial raise this month after throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while also earning a Pro Bowl nod.
Breer's inclination goes against some of the recent chatter that Fields would make out well to a potentially surprising extent given the reported interest in his services around the league.
If all it'll take for Pittsburgh to retain Fields is a low-risk, one-year contract, then there's absolutely no excuse for the team to let him walk.
He flashed his upside in his six starts for the Steelers from Weeks 1 through 6 while Russell Wilson was on the mend with a calf injury, racking up 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 231 yards and five scores.
While retaining Wilson, finding a signal caller through the NFL Draft or picking up another veteran are all alternative options, keeping Fields around should be a no-brainer for Pittsburgh at his reported price.
