Steelers Urged to Make Wild Trade With Vikings
PITTSBURGH -- After yet another disappointing season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the offseason is in full steam, with crazy mock drafts and zany trades running rampant as the league year is set to begin.
The Steelers have been named in countless rumors and possible deals this offseason, but none have been as interesting as the one suggested by ESPN's Evan Cohen. On an episode of ESPN's Unsportsmanlike on Tuesday, Cohen floated a trade that would send T.J. Watt to the Minnesota Vikings for untested quarterback J.J. McCarthy in return.
"I could come up with some teams that we don't think are gonna be very good and maybe go all in for their quarterbacks, but then you're gonna be like, okay, why are they gonna give up that quarterback?" Cohen said. "Unless you're gonna trade T.J. Watt to the Vikings for J.J. McCarthy. That's actually an interesting trade now that I just think about that. Totally outta left field that I just made that up...I like that trade a lot now that I think about it."
While Cohen's trade could hypothetically fix the Steelers woes at quarterback after another season of inconsistency, the trade itself is not likely to happen in the slightest. Not only is Watt the best asset that the Steelers currently have, other than their brand, but McCarthy seems like a bad return as well. The thought that the Steelers would risk ruining their entire defense for a quarterback that has played zero NFL snaps is utterly incomprehensible.
It's likely that the Steelers will make some sort of move to land a quarterback, but it is a lot more likely that it would be a free agency signing of someone like Justin Fields rather than trading the backbone of their team for nearly the last decade.
