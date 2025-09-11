Steelers Coach Could Lose Locker Room Over Broderick Jones
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a glaring hole to fix on the left side of their offensive line. Despite winning their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets and exceeding 30 points in their regular season opener, starting left tackle Broderick Jones was anything but starter-level material. The third year tackle allowed three quarterback sacks and four pressures, and his performance has drawn various levels of criticisms.
A former Steelers executive believes this issue could make or break the Steelers season if they don’t act soon. Former assistant general manager, Doug Whaley appeared on 93.7 The Fan to talk about the Steelers opening week performance. He warned that the decision to keep riding with Jones could not only hinder their offensive performance, but could be a season ender due to how it could impact the locker room.
“in that locker room, these players know already,” he said. “Who should be playing who shouldn’t and who can help them attain that goal. And if they’re starting to look at this dude like ‘Yo, this ain’t it,’ and they keep him in there, that’s a season-ended. Because you lose the locker room.”
It’s a huge warning from Whaley. Head coach Mike Tomlin is known for his ability to rally his players and get everyone to buy in on a collective goal, which makes Whaley’s warning even more troubling. If Tomlin could potentially lose the locker room by sticking with Jones as the starting LT, he must act quickly.
Which is what Whaley believes the Steelers should do. He thinks they should be ooking at every option possible to find a replacement or move in a different direction. It’s the only way to capitalize on this all-in mentality the Steelers have committed to in 2025.
“I’d be exploring every single option,” he said. “Becayse you built this roster, all your moves were like, ‘Let’s make a push now.’ Our most talented people are aged, and are going to be aging out. So, why are we going to let something that we can try and correct and be fixable if we admit it, derail what all this investment is for?
The only problem with Whaley‘s comments is that the Steelers are limited on options and resources to address the issue. Even if the sentiment inside the locker room is that Jones is not an NFL quality left tackle. Where do they go? Behind him are inconsistent or unproven options in Calvin Anderson, Andrus Peat and practice squad tackle Dylan Cook Unfortunately the Steelers have to ride with Jones for the time being and hope he figures things out.
