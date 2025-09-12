Steelers Get Big Packers News Before Matchup
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have the best defensive game in Week 1 against the New York Jets, and are looking to bounce back in Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks. But looking down the road, the defense just got some news that, while unfortunate, will make their lives a little easier.
In Week 8, the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers for what could be the final showing for Aaron Rodgers and his former team. That matchup is going to be electric before the game even starts, but for the Packers, they could be without their biggest receiving option when it happens.
In Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed went down with a broken collarbone and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
In Week 1, the Steelers gave up 218 passing yards to Justin Fields, including 95 yards and a touchdown to the Jets' top wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
In Week 2, Joey Porter Jr. is in trouble of missing the game with a hamstring injury, leaving Pittsburgh with Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay as their starters, and Brandin Echols replacing Porter Jr. James Pierre would be the team's only other cornerback on the active roster.
For Green Bay, without Reed, they'd bring an arsenal of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs to Pittsburgh to take on their future Hall of Famer former quarterback. It'd be a matchup of Jordan Love versus Rodgers, which means everyone will have their eyes on the passing game - and the wide receivers will play a significant role.
Pittsburgh's group of DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth led the way in Rodgers' four-touchdown debut for the Steelers. No one in Pittsburgh wants that to slow down. And when the team welcomes Green Bay to Acrisure Stadium, they'll be looking to prove they're the better of the offenses.
Now, they'll be proving it against a Packers team without their top weapon.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!