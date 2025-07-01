Final Details of Steelers Blockbuster Trade Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The official trade details of the Pittsburgh Steelers' blockbuster trade are here. The news arrived in pieces as the Steelers and Miami Dolphins hammered out a deal that shakes up the entire NFL.
Now the full trade information between the Steelers and Dolphins has emerged. The organization's official team announcement provided the full details. The Steelers acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.
There were multiple reports regarding the full trade as the details were confirmed. The deals were believed to be separate initially, but the two organizations found a way to combine them in the official transaction.
The Steelers now have a new superstar cornerback in Ramsey. The multi-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro defender brings a feisty and smother coverage style and Super Bowl experience. He's coming off a 60-tackle season where he hauled in two interceptions.
Smith is a playmaker, and he gives the Steelers a new number two target behind wide receiver DK Metcalf. The 29-year-old pass-catcher is a monster target who can lineup on the line of scrimmage, in the slot, or even out wide to give Aaron Rodgers another tall receiver in space. The 6'3", 250 pound tight end recorded 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with the Dolphins last season. He joins fellow Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth to form a potent duo at the position.
With the full details in place, the Steelers' roster is nearly complete before training camp. Still needing a starting safety to pair with DeShon Elliott, the Steelers now are one step closer to competing for a Super Bowl in 2025.
