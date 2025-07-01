Final Details of Steelers Blockbuster Trade Revealed

We have agreed to acquire CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for S Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, pending physicals. @BordasLaw



