Steelers Have Three Minkah Fitzpatrick Replacement Options
PITTSBURGH -- Did the immediate excitement over the Pittsburgh Steelers acquiring Jalen Ramsey fade once more details of the trade were revealed? The Steelers brought in two huge additions in Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, but the cost was former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Without Fitzpatrick as one of the starting safeties, the Steelers now need to round out their defense with a starter to pair with DeShon Elliott. Elliott is set to continue occupying the strong safety, but the roster now lacks a proven player at the free safety position. They may look to the trade market to fill another hole, but the Steelers could be forced to sign a free agent to address the need. Let's look at a few available options that may join the team before training camp.
Justin Simmons
If the parade of veterans joining the Steelers continues, then Justin Simmons should be next in line. The 31-year-old former Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos is currently unemployed, but could fill the starting FS job in a plug-and-play scenario.
Simmons is a strong tackler and excellent at assessing the offensive play as it unfolds. He may have lost a step or two in pure footspeed, but there's no denying he would be an upgrade at the starting position. He's easily the best option at the Steelers' disposal.
Jordan Whitehead
The hometown kid could be a quick fix for the Steelers. The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania native and University of Pittsburgh product is coming off a 79-tackle season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's primarily played strong safety in his career, but he's showed an aptitude for turnovers and can cover well. He's a strong option if another team doesn't snatch him up first.
Marcus Williams
Tread lightly with this pick, as the former Baltimore Ravens safety was benched in Week 8 of the 2024 season and released after the season. Before that sudden decline, he was a starter for the Ravens and New Orleans Saints. He's not the best option, but he would give the Steelers an experienced safety to add to their mix and help them take another shot at their AFC North foes.
The Steelers patched two glaring holes on their roster with the latest moves. They provided their defense a proven slot cornerback and partner for Joey Porter Jr and their offense with a trusted number two option for Aaron Rodgers to throw to. At the same time, they created another huge roster issue that must be addressed before the season begins.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!