Steelers Give Raise to Superstar CB
PITTSBURGH -- The offseason makeover for the Pittsburgh Steelers continues. The organization was involved in conversations for multiple top players, but weeks before training camp opens, the team added another superstar defender by acquiring Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins.
The Steelers are not only acquiring Ramsey from the Dolphins, they are also making sure that their new cornerback earns a salary bump. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers are giving Ramsey a raise of $1.5 million for the 2025 season, bringing his compensation for the upcoming season to $26.6 million.
"The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade three-time All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers," he wrote via his X account. "As a part of the trade, Ramsey will get a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million. Steelers get their man and Ramsey gets another raise."
The deal also reportedly included safety Minkah Fitzpatrick going back to the Dolphins.
Ramsey is under contract through the 2028 season but has an opt-out clause that can be executed after the 2026 season. The Steelers will now have time to see if their newest star defender can bring the defense back to Super Bowl contention.
Ramsey is the latest addition to the Steelers' locker room, joining DK Metcalf, Darius Slay, and Jonnu Smith as recent veteran additions to the roster. Clearly the Steelers are all in on a Super Bowl pursuit in 2025.
