First Look at Aaron Rodgers Practicing With Steelers
At long last, Aaron Rodgers hit the field as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the first day of mandatory minicamp.
He went through drills with the rest of the team's quarterbacks, which includes Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard, while also addressing the team on his first day with the entire group. According to Zach Frazier, Rodgers stated that he's "all in from here."
The four-time MVP officially signed a one-year deal over the weekend that's worth a base value of $13.65 million, with $10 million of that money guaranteed. Additionally, there are incentives involved that could potentially net Rodgers an extra $5.85 million for a number of different accomplishments. For example, he'd earn $500,000 for a playoff berth and $1.5 million for a Super Bowl victory.
The Steelers were long considered the favorites to land Rodgers. The 41-year-old was released by the New York Jets following a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while the team went 5-12.
Pittsburgh seemed to have some momentum towards a deal with Rodgers shortly after the legal tampering period began on March 10, though nothing came together at that time. He later visited the team's facility on March 21, after which the organization was confident they'd eventually sign him according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, though the process would drag on for a little while longer.
Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on April 17, where he revealed that his personal life was his No. 1 focus at that moment and that football wasn't at the top of his mind. The Steelers' trust that he'd sign in due time shone through when they opted not to select a quarterback on either Day 1 or 2 of the draft, and that belief paid off.
Though Rodgers missed OTAs, that has become a moot point now that he's on the roster. He will give Pittsburgh a chance to contend for a playoff spot and perhaps more in 2025 while providing a solution behind center for a team that desperately needed one.
