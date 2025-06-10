Steelers News: Packers QB Responds to Aaron Rodgers Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally reached a conclusion to their saga at the quarterback position as they signed future Pro Football Hall Of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one year deal.
The former Green Bay Packer and New York Jet will lead the Steelers into the new season in what could possibly be one of the last seasons of his career as a professional football player.
With the change of teams for Rodgers comes a possibility for more reunion games against former teams and former players, and some with bad blood that may be classified as a “revenge” game.
One such game will occur during Week 8, when the Steelers travel to Green Bay to play Rodgers first team in the Packers. This game has the possibility to be contentious due to the fact that current Packers quarterback Jordan Love was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft while Rodgers was still the starter.
Love appeared on ESPN Milwaukee to provide his thoughts on the Rodgers move and the eventuality of facing him.
"I was excited. I don't think I was too surprised," Love said. "I was excited for him that he was obviously coming back and be playing. There was also rumors he might be done, so just knowing he's gonna keep playing, that's pretty awesome."
While Love has put to bed any significant themes of a rivalry game, this game will likely be important for both teams nonetheless, as both have much to prove coming into this season. The Packers will have to compete with a tough NFC North division that could see a breakout season from Caleb Williams and continued success from the Detroit Lions. The Steelers will be in a transitional period most likely, which could lead to the game being a season-defining one for both teams.
