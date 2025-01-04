Former NFL Head Coach Rips Steelers' George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- Yet another football personality has let their opinion be heard on the Pittsburgh Steelers' most divisive player in George Pickens.
After a game that saw Pickens seemingly give up on his route and quarterback Russell Wilson throwing an interception in the same play, a lot of heat has headed Pickens way.
The most recent of which is former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden's words were harsher then most when he appeared on the Clean Pocket Youtube channel. The Clean Pocket channel features Gruden as well as former NFL players in Colt McCoy, A.Q. Shipley and Justin Pugh.
"George, would you just settle down and run your route, please?" Gruden said. "Quit being so emotional when you don't get the ball and acting like a child. Play the game of football and get the ball when it comes your way. Otherwise, run back to the huddle and get ready for the next play. Driving me crazy."
Pickens issues on the field have stretched the entirety of the season, and he has amassed heavy fines throughout. Whether or not the wording used by Gruden was right, the sentiment that he has been unable to balance his emotions and his athletic ability has been clear throughout the season.
Part of what makes Pickens so divisive is that the talent and the potential to be a top 5 receiver in the NFL is abundantly clear. It seems that the emotions from Pickens have gotten in the way of his ability.
On the other hand, not having a true second option has meant that the best defenses have been able to double team and apply more pressure on Pickens without worrying about other options as much.
With the playoffs soon approaching, the Steelers will need Pickens at his best in order for them to be successful.
