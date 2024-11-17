NFL Hits Steelers' George Pickens With Hefty Fine
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL wasn't holding back with their fine for a play from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens that went viral, adding another iconic moment to the wideout's 2024 resume.
Pickens was fined for a facemask penalty during a stiff arm against the Washington Commanders in Week 10. The NFL hit the superstar wideout with a hefty $16,883 fine for what they're calling unnecessary roughness during the facemask.
While setting the scene would work to describe the play, watching it is the only way to do it justice. Pickens, who has a number of viral moments this season, probably could've made this play work, even after choosing to jump and stiff arm at the line of scrimmage. Unfortuneltly, it didn't work out, and he's now facing a fine for a play that was likely unintentional.
This is Pickens's second fine of the season, with the first coming against the Dallas Cowboys when he yanked cornerback Jourdan Lewis down by his facemask at the end of the game.
The Pittsburgh wideout was surprisingly not fined for a play during the game many thought would lead to some discipline. Near the end of the first half, Russell Wilson threw an interception, and as the defender was hitting the ground, Pickens, who was the intended wide receiver, touched him. During the play, the refs didn't see the contact, keeping the play alive. And while the defender ran down the field, Pickens got physical with Washington's Mike Sainristil.
Ultimately, no fine was given as both players battled on the ground and the NFL apperantly viewed it as fair game.
Pickens will look to avoid fines moving forward, but don't expect his physical play to be tempered. Head coach Mike Tomlin always says he's rather say "woah" than "sick 'em," and there's little chance he or Pickens are going to look at the fines as a reason for him to calm down during the Steelers' back half of the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!