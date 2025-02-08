Former Steelers Superstar Files for Bankruptcy
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar Antonio Brown claims he has lost "everything," blowing $100 million and having to file for bankruptcy at 36 years old. The former NFL All-Pro admitted to the troubles during an episode of the One Night With Steiny Podcast, claiming he "blew everything," and is now in financial trouble.
"I think I made $100 million, if you count off the field and everything," Brown said. "I just filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, you feel me? I spent all of it. I blew all my money. I blew everything."
Brown last played in the NFL in 2021, ending his career when he left during a game, taking off his uniform on the sideline and jogging into the tunnel after a disagreement with the coaching staff. He has since pursued a music career, and has been the face of several controversial legal allegations.
Brown gave detail to the situation, claiming all of his NFL money went toward family.
"The people I had in my life, they just took the money that I made in the NFL, and they didn't make the money mines no more," Brown said. "You know what I'm saying. They put that away fro me family, generations and trusts, and then threw it out there. So whatever I made in football, I just saved it for my family, generation, my kids."
Despite being one of the best players of his generation, Brown's football career is looked at in a different manner than most legends. A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time receptions and receiving yards leader in the NFL, Brown was one of the most dangerous players on the field during his time with the Steelers, and afterward.
Unfortunately, his off-the-field antics have swayed his image, and it's unknown if his football journey ever ends in Canton, Ohio, despite his success. And right now, is dealing with personal matters outside of his Hall of Fame future.
