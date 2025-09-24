Former Steelers QB Calls Out Coaching Staff
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Dublin, Ireland for an international Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Both squads enter the game with a 2-1 record but have plenty of questions to answer despite early success.
One issue plaguing the Steelers is the performance of their coaching staff. From head coach Mike Tomlin to coordinators and position coaches on both sides of the ball, frustration is mounting. It’s reached a point where some believe the Vikings will beat the Steelers by out coaching them. Former Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shared the potentially controversial opinion recently.
“If I say that I think we’re gonna get outcoached, is that controversial?” He stated on his Footbahlin podcast.
Roethlisberger was very careful with how he expressed this concern, starting with how impressive a coaching staff their opponents this week have. He specifically mentioned Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
“I’ll say this, I think Brian Flores is a very good defensive coordinator,” he said. “I think Kevin O’Connell is an exceptional offensive mind.”
Flores is a coach that the Steelers are very familiar with. He worked under Tomlin during the 2022 season after he was let go as head coach by the Miami Dolphins. With the Steelers, Flores worked as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He was hired to his current role in Minnesota after just one year in Pittsburgh.
The combination of top football minds is going to create problems for the Steelers, according to Roethlisberger. With Flores’ ability to create defensive schemes and concepts that stifle opposing offense, it could be a troubling Week 4 matchup for the Steelers offense.
“It’s because I’m afraid of our (offensive) line,” he said. “That they’re not going to get it done and Flores is going to take advantage of it because he’s a very good defensive coordinator. We should have never let him go.”
The Steelers offense has looked especially worrisome to begin the season. Aside from an explosive Week 1 performance, led by Aaron Rodgers turning back the clock with a vintage performance, the offense has looked miserable. They scored just 17 points and 21 points over the past two weeks, and it’s been a concerning road to reach those point totals.
The other big issue is their offensive line. It’s been an underwhelming and underperforming group, and they’ve especially struggled with keeping a clean pocket for Rodgers. They’ll have to find a way to improve quickly on the international stage as they try to take down the Vikings in Ireland.
