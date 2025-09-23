Russell Wilson Benching Tanks Steelers Draft Plans
PITTSBURGH — Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers were right to part ways with former quarterback Russell Wilson after all?
The way that some around the NFL spoke about the former Steelers starter in his first few games with the New York Giants, you’d think that they let go of Patrick Mahomes. After three weeks, however, the veteran quarterback is already out as the number one QB in New York. It’s a tough blow for Wilson, but it’s also a tough blow for the Steelers’ 2026 NFL Draft hopes.
The Steelers stood to gain from their multiple free agents lost this past offseason. Because of the contracts they signed with their new teams, the Steelers had the chance to collect multiple additional compensatory draft picks for next year’s draft, set to take place in Pittsburgh. That included a projected third-round pick that will likely drop to a fifth-round pick awarded to the Steelers due to Wilson joining the Giants.
Not so fast, Steelers general manager Omar Khan. Wilson seemingly had one more parting gift for Pittsburgh, as he tanked the team’s plans of gaining another comp pick.
The Giants made the highly-anticipated move of benching Russ after just three games in favor of recent first-round pick Jaxson Dart. The Ole Miss product is now taking over for Wilson and expected to lead the Giants back into contention in the NFC East.
It’s an unsurprising move for New York, as Wilson and the offense struggled heavily through three weeks. Aside from a strong Week 2 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, a team that’s been their own level of gigantic disappointment, the Giants offense has looked junior varsity. In Week 1, he completed just 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns.
This most recent loss, Russ went 17 for 37 and failed to throw a touchdown once again. Instead, he lost a fumble and had a questionable dump off pass in a crucial moment. These two were the proverbial nail in the coffin for Wilson’s starting tenure, and it also cemented the hopes for the Steelers.
Prior to the benching, the Steelers were projected to receive four compensatory draft picks according to Over The Cap’s comp pick formula. In addition to the fifth from Wilson, they are projected to receive additional third, fourth and sixth-round picks thanks to the free agent departures of Justin Fields to the New York Jets, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. to the Tennessee Titans, and Done Jackson signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!