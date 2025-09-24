New Steelers DT Becoming Key Player
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a plethora of changes on the defensive line that allowed them to succeed in their Week 3 defeat over the New England Patriots.
One of the changes the Steelers made was to provide more reps to Daniel Ekuale at nose tackle, taking some of the snaps from Keeanu Benton. Benton has been underperforming as of late, so the change was made during the third game to provide more opportunities to Ekuale, and it paid off.
When head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about it, however, he made it seem like it was a reflection of the amount of snaps played and less about giving Ekuale a look.
"We weren't getting off on third downs, we end up playing a lot of snaps, and so you can view it as an uptick in someone's participation," Tomlin said. "If we're getting off on third down, there may be less snaps, and you may be asking me why we're not playing him. He's been in uniform every game, oftentimes his level of participation has been dictated at times by the snap totality."
The Steelers were wholly unable to do anything when it came to stopping the Patriots offense on third down, which was part of the reason why the game's final score of 21-14 was so close despite the Steelers defense forcing five turnovers. That being said, with the rough play from Benton and the injury struggles that the Steelers have had early on, he may see more time as the season moves forward.
Ekuale also offers upside at the defensive tackle position, where he would then have to compete with Cam Heyward and rookie first round draft pick Derrick Harmon for snaps. It would inherently be a positive if the Steelers could get off the field on third down from a defensive standpoint, but it also would make it harder for Ekuale to see time on the field.
If Benton continues to struggle, expect Ekuale to get more snaps. However, the Steelers have often been slow to make personnel changes, so an immediate shift in starters is unlikely any time soon.
