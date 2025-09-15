Mike Tomlin’s Fears Are Costing Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Seahawks to open the home portion of their 2025 schedule. It was even more disappointing after their offense exploded in Week 1, looking very pedestrian by comparison in Week 2.
The offensive regression was an expectation for the Steelers after Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns in the season opener against his former team. Despite the step back, the offense had a chance to steal the momentum in the middle of a stalemate in the third quarter. With the game tied, the Steelers came up to a pivotal fourth and 1 at their own 48-yard line. They had just picked up nine yards on a pass to Jonnu Smith and running back Jaylen Warren picked up nearly his entire day’s production in that quarter.
Head coach Mike Tomlin decided the Steelers would punt the ball.
The Seahawks responded by marching down the field and kicking a go-ahead field goal. On the ensuing kick-off, Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson misplayed the ball and the keenly aware Seahawks special teams unit scored a game-changing touchdown to give Seattle a 24-14 lead.
With the momentum completely on their side, the Seahawks tacked on 17 additional points in the final quarter and handed the Steelers a 31-17 defeat in front of their home crowd. Following the game Tomlin was asked about his decision to punt on that fourth down, and this was his reasoning.
”It was a 14-14 game,” he explained. “Neither offense was lighting it up at that juncture. As I mentioned we had absorbed some attrition on defense. So, I wanted to protect that group and keep (the Seahawks offense) them on a long field.”
Hearing that response called to mind another well-known quote from Tomlin. In a book of Tomlin-isms that’s been compiled over two decades, this one stands out.
“We decided to live in our hopes and not our fears, and take the necessary risks associated with victory.”
That’s what Tomlin said during half time of a 2015 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a very Tomlin way of saying he threw caution to the wind and it paid off. Lately, however, Tomlin’s hanging on to caution a bit too much.
Yes, his defense was beaten down and battered. They entered the game without three starters in DeShon Elliott, Derrick Harmon and Joey Porter Jr. They lost Alex Highsmith and Isaiaah Loudermilk at the start of the game. Patrick Queen was visibly hurting despite playing the entire game. Payton Wilson vomited on the field due to heat-related issues. Tomlin protecting his defense makes sense.
It also reeked of submission. They had the chance to take over the game. Not only that, they could have protected the defense just as well by keeping them off the field entirely. They say the best defense is offense, or something like that. Instead, Tomlin admitted he didn’t believe enough in his offense to gain a single yard at a pivotal time and turned his trust to his junior varsity defense in a tie game.
It that’s not living in your fears, I don’t know what else qualifies in the NFL. The Steelers under Mike Tomlin have been a team run on emotions and led by the heart, but when fear is the controlling factor, the end result is always going to be a loss.
