Mike Tomlin Makes Massive Statement on Steelers Defense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have consistently been inconsistent when it comes to their offensive core.
Since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement following the 2021 season, the Steelers have been unable to find a steady group of guys to contribute on the offensive side of the football for the last four seasons.
On the other hand, the defense has been consistent. Though never the top defensive team in the league, the Steelers have been able to consistently perform above average when it comes to stopping the opposing offenses.
The Steelers were active in adding to their defense during this offseason, with Darius Slay joining the team whilst Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealt away. Jalen Ramsey joined the Steelers as part of the Fitzpatrick trade, and the team also added talent on the defensive side with their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Head coach Mike Tomlin seems to share the excitement that many fans harbor when it comes to the Steelers defense for the coming season. Despite a tough group of opponents, Tomlin believes that the team is capable of doing things not previously done by the Steelers, or any defense in the history of the league for that matter.
In an appearance on 102.5 WDVE, Tomlin spoke about the defense and how he sees them playing for the coming season.
"We feel really good about the prospects of this group," Tomlin said. "We gotta write that story, but we’ve got enough talent, we’ve got enough schematics to do big, big things. And when I say big things, I’m talking about historic things."
It is unclear what Tomlin means exactly by historic, but it could point to their possibility of high sack counts or takeaway numbers as a team.
The Steelers currently possess one of the deepest linebacker rooms in the history of the National Football League, but that means little until they prove they can perform for yet another season. It is important to recognize that while the past is a signifier of future performance, all members of the team are a season older and their possible performance is unknown at this point.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!