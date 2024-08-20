Former Steelers Coach Believes J.J. Watt Could Return
PITTSBURGH -- An NFL Legend and brother of current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, J.J. Watt, is physically able to make an NFL comeback according to former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher.
The Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end spent 12 seasons in the NFL, primarly with the Texans.
In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Cowher spoke to the hosts about seeing J.J. Watt recently.
"I was just with him last week at our seminar," Cowher said. "I know he weighs exactly the same playing weight that he did when he was playing. All I can say is I don't know what's going to happen this season, if anything were to develop, but I think J.J. is ready. I don't think he'd make that phone call, but I think he'll listen."
It seems unlikely that an NFL contract is in the future for Watt, but never say never. After his retirement following the 2022 season, CBS Sports hired him as an NFL analyst. He also purchased a minority stake in Burnley F.C., a second tier English soccer club, in 2023.
LOOK: J.J. Watt at Steelers Facility
The former defensive end finished his career in 2022 as one of the most decorated defensive players ever, finishing with five first-team All Pro selections, two second-team All Pro selections and 3 Defensive Player of The Year awards.
That being said, the mere fact that he is still at playing weight doesn't guarantee he can still play at an NFL level. While teams might be interested, they have not seen Watt play in two years, making it a tough judgement call for front offices across the league.
If he were to play in the NFL again, it is possible that he could land with the Steelers. The Steelers have dealt with injury troubles for their defensive line recently, including extended periods of time without Cam Heyward. A contract with the Steelers would mark the second time T.J. Watt would play with one of his brothers, as fullback Derek played for the Steelers from 2020 to 2022.
